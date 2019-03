× Bill to ban abortions after 18 weeks passes Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill banning abortions after 18 weeks.

The Utah Senate voted 23-6, along party lines, for the bill.

Supporters said the bill supports a woman’s right to choose – up to 18 weeks. But opponents said it tramples on a woman’s right and will not withstand a court challenge.

The bill now goes to Governor Herbert’s office for his signature or veto.