Woman working drive-up window at Springville dry cleaner gets string of life-changing tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - Carrie Bradley is a dedicated single mother of a 27-year-old son named Cameron, who was born without kidneys.

Cameron has also battled cancer in the past but is now cancer free and hopes to get a kidney transplant soon, ending years of poor health and dialysis.

His mother needs to have enough money for bills set aside so she can be his full-time caregiver for up to three months following surgery.

Saving money has been difficult for Carrie, especially with an aging car constantly in need of repairs.

Carrie’s co-worker, Jenny Landis, reached out to the Fox 13 Dream Team and helped plan the surprise that changed Carrie and Cameron’s lives.

Watch the video to see what happened!

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Fox 13 Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah

Smith's Food and Drug