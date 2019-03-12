The Place visits the Utah Olympic Oval and learns how SLCC is boosting brainpower within the US Speedskating Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Community College offers a scholarship to qualified athletes involved with the US Speedskating team. Amanda spoke with SLCC's public relations director Joy Tlou to learn more about the program, along with sports science director Shane Domer to see how studying can typically be a hurdle for busy athletes.

Olympic Long-track Skater Erin Jackson is taking SLCC up on their offer while she is training at the Utah Olympic Oval. Jackson already has an engineering degree, but will now study computer science because she wants to be prepared for life after sports.

Amanda also got to see the new weightroom and kitchen that the athletes get to use at the Utah Olympic Oval, while learning about how SLCC also lends out parts of their Redwood Campus for training. The US Speedskating and SLCC partnership is so symbiotic that SLCC students studying to be in sports medicine can even participate in some of the training and testing.

Find out more by visiting slcc.edu and teamusa.org.