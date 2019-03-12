Teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of 10-year-old Colorado girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. - A teenager who pleaded guilty to killing a 10-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years, according to KDVR.

Aidan Zellmer, 17, was charged as an adult in the death of Kiaya Campbell on June 7, 2017, after they left her father’s home to go to a shopping center.

As part of a plea deal, Zellmer pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder after deliberation on Feb. 1.

“In 27 years as a prosecutor, I have never seen a 15-year-old commit such a violent act,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young said.

An Amber Alert was issued and a massive search was launched.

Neighbors found her battered body in a ravine behind homes near 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street the next day.

She had been beaten to death, according to an Adams County Coroner's Office autopsy report.

According to an affidavit released after Adams County District Judge Sharon Holbrook imposed the mandatory sentencing, Zellmer and Campbell left the house to go steal Pokeman cards and candy.

The affidavit showed Zellmer hit Campbell in the head five times with a metal pipe and dragged her into a ditch, leaving her there to die.

Campbell suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to the head as well as wounds to several fingers, according to the autopsy report.