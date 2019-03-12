Mitt Romney meticulously blows out birthday candles one-by-one on Twinkie tower

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Mitt Romney got a sweet surprise for his birthday, and it featured his favorite snack.

The Republican representing Utah posted photos and video from the surprise moment Tuesday, celebrating his 72nd birthday.

“Thank you,” Romney says on the video as a birthday song ends. “Oh my goodness: what I’ve always wanted. Look at that. Holy cow. ”

The senator goes on to joke he’s going to eat the entire thing himself.

“That’s fantastic,” he said. “What are you guys gonna have?”

Romney then removes each candle and blows them out individually, see the embedded post above for the video.

Hostess Snacks, the company that makes Twinkies, also chimed in after the video started to gain attention online.