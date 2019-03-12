March is full of new flavors at Last Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Kuhn, Co-Owner and Executive Chef of Last Course joined us with some of the new creations for March including: Malted Chocolate Pie, Mint Cookie Ice Cream, Coconut Caramel Cookie and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie.

It's all about treating yourself at Last Course -- all they do is ice cream and desserts. You can also find Cake by Courtney, exclusively sold there.

Strawberry Lime Cream Cheese Tart

Ingredients:

Package of Tart Shells

8 oz Cream Cheese

1 14 oz Sweet & Low Milk

1/3 C Lemon Juice

Fresh Strawberries cut into ¼ g

6 oz Limeade

1 TB Corn Starch

1 TB Lime Juice

¼ C Sugar

Instructions:

Whip cream cheese until smooth

Add milk and mix well on medium

Add lemon juice and mix till incorporate.

Combine all, bring to a low simmer, stir and

continue until turns clear

Let cool to warm

Either toss berries in glaze and place on top of tarts

or place berries on tarts and brush with glaze.

Last Course has four locations: Farmington, Salt Lake City, Draper and Orem. You can find more at: lastcourse.com.