WASHINGTON – Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) unveiled a plan for the government to provide paid family leave by offering parents the option of getting money from Social Security for two-to-three months with the requirement that they postpone their retirement for the amount of time they take leave.

“This could provide for a working mother, for example, about 70 percent of wage replacement for the one, two or three months the mother would choose to take this option,” Lee said.

Lee unveiled the proposal with his co-sponsor, fellow republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Ernst said the plan is still on the drawing board and they’re open to ideas for improvement.

Some Democrats, including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, have been critical of the plan, calling it unrealistic.