Gas leak forces road closure, evacuations in Sugar House

Posted 4:53 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, March 12, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A natural gas leak forced part of 2100 S in Sugar House to be closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department reports the leak occurred at a residence at 2150 E 2100 S.

A representative for Dominion Energy told FOX 13 the leak occurred because a contractor working in the area ruptured a natural gas line.

Fire officials have evacuated nearby businesses and closed both directions of 2100 S between 2100 E and 2200 E.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.