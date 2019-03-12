× Gas leak forces road closure, evacuations in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — A natural gas leak forced part of 2100 S in Sugar House to be closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department reports the leak occurred at a residence at 2150 E 2100 S.

A representative for Dominion Energy told FOX 13 the leak occurred because a contractor working in the area ruptured a natural gas line.

Fire officials have evacuated nearby businesses and closed both directions of 2100 S between 2100 E and 2200 E.

