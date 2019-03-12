× Former Bountiful doctor sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

FARMINGTON, Utah — A former OB/GYN was given his sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

A judge sentenced 57-year-old Nathan Clark Ward to 15 years to life in prison.

Ward has already been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for a child pornography case, and the sentences are to be served consecutively.

In January, Ward reached a plea deal with prosecutors just days before he was to face a trial in Utah’s 2nd District Court. Four other charges were dropped. Since Ward and prosecutors reached a plea deal, a victim did not have to testify.

