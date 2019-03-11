Wellness Wednesday: Cuddles for NICU babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - Having a baby in NICU is hard for parents. But, the staff at Intermountain Medical Center are making sure those little bundles of joy are taken care of.

Baby Liam Lane and his twin sister Bailey Brooke are great examples of that. The twins entered the world two-and-a-half months early.

Now six weeks old, the NICU at Intermountain Medical Center has been home for the babies, and they're often far away from mom and dad who are from Wells, Nevada.

When Liam and Bailey's parents can't be there, the babies get the next best thing... a cuddle from a volunteer!

Cuddling is a proven physical medicine that the hospital is embracing. Studies have shown that having human contact is very beneficial for the babies, it helps their growth and development. It can also make babies more calm and quieter.

For more information, you can visit: intermountainhealthcare.org.