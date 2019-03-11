Utah’s largest outdoor celebration for the entire family starts this week

The Sportsmen's Expo is Utah's largest outdoor celebration for the entire family. This annual event fills the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy with outdoor, fishing & hunting gear, plus demonstrations.
This year the convention runs March 14-17 with new weekday hours, 11am to 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday it opens at 10am.
There will be 300+ companies with exhibits on everything from fishing and hunting to boats, trailers and accessories, campers and RV's and even baby bears!
You can find more information at sportsexpos.com/attend/saltlakecity/.