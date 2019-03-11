Watch Live: Bountiful teacher behind Ash Wednesday controversy speaking to media

Utah’s largest outdoor celebration for the entire family starts this week

Posted 2:27 pm, March 11, 2019

The Sportsmen's Expo is Utah's largest outdoor celebration for the entire family.  This annual event fills the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy with outdoor, fishing & hunting gear, plus demonstrations.

This year the convention runs March 14-17 with new weekday hours, 11am to 8pm, and  Saturday and Sunday it opens at 10am.

There will be 300+ companies with exhibits on everything from fishing and hunting to boats, trailers and accessories, campers and RV's and even baby bears!

You can find more information at sportsexpos.com/attend/saltlakecity/.

