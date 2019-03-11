Three-year-old boy critically injured in crash in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A three-year-old boy was critically injured in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say a white Toyota SUV was traveling northbound at 5600 West around 4 p.m.

The driver was attempting to make a left hand turn at the light at 7000 South.

A southbound Lincoln Navigator tried to avoid the Toyota, but crashed into a light pole.

A 3-year-old boy was critically injured.

"He was partially ejected out of his seat," said Officer Jennifer Worthen with the West Jordan Police Department. "The 8-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Primary's as well."

The parents were not hurt and the driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

Investigators are trying to determine which driver was at fault.