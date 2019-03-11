The ‘plastic bag ban ban’ bill has died in the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have blocked cities from enacting bans on plastic bags, straws, containers and other items will not go forward in the Utah State Legislature.

House Bill 320, sponsored by Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, was shouted down by his House colleagues when he made a motion to bring it to the floor for debate. The motion to uncircle failed, meaning the bill will not be heard in the 2019 legislative session.

Park City and Moab have passed bans on single-use plastic bags. Logan is considering a similar ordinance.

Rep. McKell argued he wanted consistency amongst cities about plastic containers. The bill faced pushback from communities who claimed the state was dictating what they should do.