Strategies to enhance your networking skills to get the job you want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past decade, job hunting has moved almost entirely online. But networking is still at the center of it all.

Heather Mousley from the Utah Department of Workforce Services joined us with some networking strategies that could help you get the job you want.

Heather says some surveys have shown that 85 percent of jobs are found through some sort of networking, and three out of four open positions are never even posted publicly, so networking is essential.

Every social media channel can be used for networking - Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and even Instagram and Snapchat. Make connections and research companies you're interested in. Let people know what you're looking for. Your network includes your family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. You never know who will have the right job connection.

Of course for job hunting the most important social network is LinkedIn. You can search for companies you want to work for or industries you'd like to work in, and then find mutual connections.

But, there's still a lot to be said for meeting someone in person and making a good impression with a strong handshake and solid speech.

Spring is job fair season, so if you're looking for a job, take advantage of this opportunity to meet a lot of employers in a short amount of time.

Heather offers these tips:

• First, get prepared for a job fair by researching the companies that will be there and deciding what you`re interested in.

• Prepare your resume, targeted to those companies you`re interested in.

• To help your resume stand out, print it on high-quality resume paper and attach a business card if you can.

• Next, when you head to the job fair, you should be dressed and prepared like you`re going to a job interview.

• After the job fair, follow up. Get their business card and just ask if you can follow up and what`s their preferred channel. Then follow up within the week.

Here are two upcoming job fairs to put on your calendar:

Utah Valley Job Fair

Wednesday, March 13

2-5 p.m.

Utah Valley Convention Center, Provo

Veterans Career and Benefits Fair

Tuesday, March 26

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Learn more at jobs.utah.gov.