SLC mayor sues over inland port authority

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Attorney’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the Utah Inland Port Authority challenging the constitutionality of the legislation that created it.

According to a news release from Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office, the inland port—which is planned for development in northwestern Salt Lake City—usurps the city’s taxing and land use authority.

“I have been clear since last year that I believe the State of Utah has violated the firmly established role of municipal governments. Rather than work to correct this error, the State is preparing to double down on the worst parts of this legislation—seizing even more tax dollars and taking steps to close the courtroom door to me and other mayors who may be impacted by this gross State overreach,” Biskupski wrote in the news release.

The Inland Port, located on Salt Lake City’s west side, is a massive facility to bring together road, rail and air into an import/export center through Utah.

Read the full news release from Mayor Biskupski's office:

After listening to the community, and conversations with city attorneys and outside counsel, I believe we must move forward with this lawsuit today, before this year’s legislation takes effect.

As Mayor, I took an oath to protect Salt Lake City in every action I take.

"

The lawsuit names the Utah Inland Port Authority, Derek Miller in his formal capacity as Chair of the Inland Port Authority Board, and Governor Gary Herbert.

To view court filing visit: https://bit.ly/2EVkTH5