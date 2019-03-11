× Roy Police ask for help locating suspect in crash, stolen vehicle case

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are asking for help locating a man who fled the scene of a crash with injuries and who is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Police ask anyone who sees Dustin Wayne Smith to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 801-629-8221. The man is pictured in the wanted poster at the bottom of this story.

The department states Smith is wanted for evading police, possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. They also encourage Smith to turn himself in.

“Dustin, if you follow our page and see this, please call 911 and we will provide you free transportation to Weber County Jail,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The accompanying poster states Smith is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and tipsters should reference case #19RO4434.

Earlier Monday, Roy Police posted about an incident at 2500 West and 4400 South, where a vehicle fleeing from police crashed. Two people were apprehended but a third man escaped. That vehicle was found to be stolen out of Sandy.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.