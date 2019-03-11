Rich’s Picks: A great lineup at USANA just got better!

The great lineup at USANA Amphitheatre just got better!
And Rich Bonaduce joined us with what to expect in today's Rich's Picks sponsored by Live Nation Salt Lake City.
June 13 - Brad Paisley
June 18 - Train/ Goo Goo Dolls
June 21 - The Summer Gods Tour with Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
July 2 - Santana and the Doobie Brothers
July 18 - Shinedown
July 20 - Jon Bellion
August 13 - Mumford & Sons
There are also a lot of great shows coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena.
April 3 - P!NK
June 6 - New Kids On The Block
July 11 & 12 - Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.
July 13 - Ariana Grande
July 16 - Shawn Mendes
August 7 - Backstreet Boys
September 4 - Elton John