Rich’s Picks: A great lineup at USANA just got better!

The great lineup at USANA Amphitheatre just got better!

And Rich Bonaduce joined us with what to expect in today's Rich's Picks sponsored by Live Nation Salt Lake City.

June 13 - Brad Paisley

June 18 - Train/ Goo Goo Dolls

June 21 - The Summer Gods Tour with Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

July 2 - Santana and the Doobie Brothers

July 18 - Shinedown

July 20 - Jon Bellion

August 13 - Mumford & Sons

There are also a lot of great shows coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

April 3 - P!NK

June 6 - New Kids On The Block

July 11 & 12 - Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.

July 13 - Ariana Grande

July 16 - Shawn Mendes

August 7 - Backstreet Boys

September 4 - Elton John