Newest Latter-day Saint temple brings global total to 201

SALT LAKE CITY – The opening of a temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rome provided a good opportunity to look at where the 201 active, under construction and announced temples are concentrated around the world.

Latter-day Saints still have more temples and adherents in North America than anywhere else, but their expansion is on all six of the world’s populated continents as well as on island nations.

The United States is the site of 81 of the church's temples, with 13 in Mexico, eight in Canada and six in Central America adding up to 108 in continental North America (not counting the Caribbean).

South America has 25 temples built, under construction or planned while Europe has 13 temples.

Asia has 12, Africa has seven and Australia and New Zealand together have seven.

Church leaders have announced their intention to build a temple in Russia, though they have not announced a location, meaning it could be in Europe or Asia.

Mainland China has no Latter-day Saint temples but Taiwan and Hong Kong each have one.

China, India and Indonesia – the first, second and fourth-most populous nations in the world – do not have any temples, although one is planned for southern India. (The US is the third-most populous country.)

The large group of Islamic-majority countries across Northern Africa, through the Middle East and Central and South Asia also does not have any temples of the church.

This map shows where Latter-day Saint temples are concentrated across the globe.