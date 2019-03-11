Man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County; both occupants of other vehicle arrested for fleeing scene

VERNAL, Utah — One man was killed and two people are in jail after a deadly crash on US-40 early Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol states the crash occurred on US-40 near mile marker 131, about 15 miles west of Vernal, around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers state the driver of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring, 30-year-old Joshua Beasley, was traveling westbound when he crossed over the center median “nearly perpendicular to the roadway”, where his car collided with a Westbound GMC Denali.

It was not immediately clear what caused the man to leave his lane of travel.

Beasley, who is from Vernal, died on impact.

The two males inside the Denali fled the scene on foot after the crash. Both were tracked down and arrested by Uintah County Sheriff’s deputies and Vernal Police.

One of the occupants in the Denali has an active warrant out for his arrest. Both were treated by medical personnel and then booked into jail for fleeing the scene of a crash with serious injury.

Deputies have not yet released the identities of the two males who fled.