Intoxicated man arrested after Utah deputies say he threatened Uber driver with knife, demanded free ride

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened an Uber driver with a knife and tried to demand a free ride.

According to a watch log for Saturday night from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Cottonwood Trail area on a report of an Uber driver being threatened with a knife.

The log states responding deputies determined 25-year-old Paul Swedenborg of Park City had argued with an Uber driver and pulled a knife out of his pocket to threaten the driver and demand a free ride.

A statement of probable cause indicates the argument began after the Uber driver said he gave Swedenborg and others a ride and had agreed to take the man to a second location after dropping off the other passengers.

The driver said he changed his mind about that second ride after noticing Swedenborg and other passengers “snorting drugs”, and that when he refused to give Swedenborg a ride the man became confrontational.

The driver was able to lock the vehicle with the man outside, but Swedenborg attempted to force entry several times.

Deputies stated the man was “…located nearby laying in a snow bank and was clearly intoxicated.”

Swedenborg was arrested without further incident and booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, intoxication and disorderly conduct.