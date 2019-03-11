How to make PaNelli’s Unicorn Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nellie Mainor is an eight-year-old patient at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. She receives daily kidney dialysis treatments because of Dense Deposit Disease, a rare disease that stops the kidneys from correctly filtering waste from the blood and leaves Nellie in chronic kidney failure.

Nellie is a bubbly, optimistic, creative child who also enjoys hosting her own fundraisers to hep other patients at the hospitals. She has conducted several fundraisers: a toy drive, a blood drive, and made cards for moms, dads, nurses and doctors on Mother's Day and Father's Day.

She joined us, along with her mom Sarah, to demonstrate her 'PaNellis Unicorn Cakes' which features a colorful stack of pink and blue pancakes topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a sugar-cone horn.

PaNellie Unicorn Cakes

By Nellie Mainor, 2019 IHOP Kids Chef Team

Your favorite pancake batter, divided evenly into 4 bowls

Your favorite colors of food coloring (4 colors)

White frosting

3 blueberries

1 strawberry, halved lengthwise

Sprinkles

Aerosol whipped cream

Sugar cone

Choose one color of food coloring. In a bowl of pancake batter, add 3 drops of the food coloring. Add more drops if you want a darker color. Repeat with a different color for each the remaining three bowls of pancake batter.

Cook the pancakes as directed.

Stack the differently-colored pancakes, with the color you want to show most on top. On the top pancake, spread white frosting. (Tip: be sure the frosting is smooth - not bumpy!)

To make the eyes and nose: On the top pancake, place 2 blueberries where you want the unicorn`s eyes to be, and one blueberry for the nose.

Sprinkle the sprinkles evenly on top of the frosted pancake. Spray whipped cream around the edge of the top pancake, and around the edge of the bottom pancake where it meets the plate.

To make the ears: On both sides of the pancake stack (about 10 and 2 o`clock), tuck one halved strawberry between the top and second pancake. Be sure to leave about half of the berry sticking out from the edge, like ears.

To make the horn: at the top center of the top pancake, gently carve a circle the same size as the opening of the sugar cone. Spread frosting around the edge of the sugar cone`s opening. Place the sugar cone in the circle carved into the pancake. Place the sugar cone in the indentation.

Serve and enjoy!

Her 'PaNelli Unicorn Cakes' got her selected as one of three children nationwide to be named to the 2019 IHOP Kids Chef Team, as part of the ramp-up to Free Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 12 to benefit Primary Children's Hospital. IHOP restaurants will offer customers a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes, then encourage donations to help children battling critical illnesses at Primary Children's Hospital, which is part of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

You can also donate at: primarychildrens.org/give.