How to “Go Green” on St. Patrick’s Day through nutrition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to nutrition, there are two categories of going green: eating green and being environmentally green.

Trish Brimhall, a nutritionist, joined us with some ideas on how to do each!

The first is literal -- eating green veggies from the leafy variety from broccoli to Brussels sprouts. When it come to nutrient density, leafy greens have loads of vitamins A, C and K, potassium and fiber in only 5 to 40 calorie servings.

Cruciferous vegetables like kale, collards and cabbages, broccoli and Brussels sprouts contain all sorts of phytochemicals that help reduce the risk of certain cancers and other diseases.

The second way to go green is very relevant in the environmental sense. Cook more. Preparing and eating food at home reduces wasted energy and resources. Add in a vegetarian day or meal into your routine. More plants in our diet means a healthier body and planet.

A large portion of food waste occurs in the home - moldy, liquid produce, stale, expired food. The answer? Meal planning and shopping your fridge, freezer and pantry before going grocery shopping.

When you eat out, order responsibly -- ask for 1/2 or partial portions or share entrees.

With convenience foods skip the extras like straws, lids and plastic cutlery.

Go reusable when possible - from water bottles to snack and lunch containers.

Start now to plan a garden in a pot, on a window sill, a garden box or planting bed.

For more nutritional advice from Trish visit her website: nutritiousintent.com.