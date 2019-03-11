× Four taken to hospital after house catches fire in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Four people were taken to hospitals after a house caught fire in Brigham City early Monday morning.

Brigham City Fire Marshal Michael Young said crews responded to the area of 300 South and 200 east at 2:36 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the interior of the home.

The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later.

Four of the five occupants of the home were taken Brigham City Community Hospital. Three of the injured were juveniles who suffered smoke inhalation.

The fourth was an adult male who suffered burns as well as smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured and damage is estimated at $25,000.

“Property owners, and renters, are encouraged to check and maintain smoke detectors,” the press release concludes. :It is also recommended to keep all exits properly working, and unblocked. The fire is currently under investigation.”