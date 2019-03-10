Two men injured in fiery crash at 8000 South State Street

MIDVALE, Utah -- Two men were injured in a violent crash in Midvale Sunday.
The accident took place around 2 p.m. near 8000 South State Street in Midvale.
According to Detective Kevin Mallory with the Unified Police Department, the driver of a Honda Civic was driving on State Street at an excessive speed and ran a red light.
The Honda hit a Mercedes-Benz that was making a right hand turn.
The driver of the Honda was ejected, Mallory said, and the car caught fire.
It crashed into a local business, Central Glass, and continued to burn for a short time.
Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Detective Mallory said there is evidence the driver of the Honda was impaired by alcohol.