One man dead and another in critical condition after hit and run in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian accident Saturday night.

The accident occurred near 3300 South Main Street at approximately 11:51 p.m.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, two men were crossing the street during a green crosswalk light but it had turned red while they were in the intersection.

During that time the two men were hit by a dark Chevy Trailblazer, police said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, but one of the men was pronounced dead when he arrived. The other man is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car did not stay on the scene after hitting the men and is not in custody.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

This is the second fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the same area within a 24-hour period.