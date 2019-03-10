New state liquor store offers ‘wine cave’ and more Utah-made booze

SYRACUSE, Utah — A new state liquor store is set to open with dramatically different features than others.

The store at 865 West Antelope Dr. will feature eco-friendly designs, better signage and a “wine cave.” In addition, Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has partnered with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to promote more Utah-made sprits, wine and beers.

A pair of displays will feature local companies including Beehive Distillery, Epic Brewing Co., and Dented Brick.

“The DABC has exceeded our expectations in promoting our Utah’s Own members in the new Syracuse store. We look forward to a successful relationship with DABC in growing our local distillery, brewery, and winery companies,” Laurie Seron, Utah’s Own Program Director, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, said in a statement.

The store is scheduled to open Monday.