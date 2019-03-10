New Latter-Day Saint Temple in Rome dedicated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROME -- Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the faith's new Temple in Rome Sunday.

The Church says it took years and extraordinary efforts to build the Temple in the Capital of Catholicism.

The Rome Temple is the 162nd LDS Temple in the world with 40 more under construction.

"We build temples so our faithful members can visit often and receive the most sacred ordinances of our faith," LDS President Russell M. Nelson said.

The land was purchased in the late 1990s and construction began in 2010.

In a cornerstone ceremony Sunday morning, President Nelson put on some of the final touches.

"To be honest with you, they`ll have to erase what we've done and do it over again," he joked.

The ceremony was followed by a dedicatory prayer in which President Nelson expressed the gratitude he felt for the support of the church, government and civic leaders who offered goodwill during the building of the temple.