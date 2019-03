Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- A man was shot and killed by a homeowner in Murray Sunday evening.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 5900 South and 440 East.

Investigators were trying to determine exactly what happened.

They're calling it an "unwanted entry" and say they do not believe the two men knew each other.

Police had not identified the deceased male as of 10 p.m. Sunday night and say the homeowner is cooperating with police.