× Victim of fatal crash in Arizona was a suspect in police pursuits in Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – Investigators have identified the victim of a motorcycle crash in Arizona, as the man involved in two police pursuits with Washington County, Utah agencies a few days earlier.

On March 6, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was advised of a motorcycle accident in the Virgin River Gorge. Assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue was requested in the recovery of the victim’s remains.

The Utah investigators thought the victim was possibly the individual involved in the police pursuits on the prior Saturday, March 2.

Following an autopsy and notification of next of kin, the deceased victim was confirmed to be Joseph Gary Scelza, the individual sought in the Washington County criminal investigations and police pursuits.