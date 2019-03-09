Suspect in fatal Box Elder Co. stabbing booked into jail

BOTHWELL, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Box Elder County has been booked into jail.

A news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Torres faces a first-degree felony charge of murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Maria De Jesus Cervantes.

Gutierrez-Torres and De Jesus Cervantes lived together in the small town of Bothwell, making the crime a case of domestic violence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to their home shortly before 7 a.m. on March 3, where they said they found the body of De Jesus Cervantes, who had suffered multiple stab wounds. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said Gutierrez-Torres also suffered a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.

Gutierrez-Torres was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was booked into jail. He also faces a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

Gutierrez-Torres is scheduled to appear in First District Court on Monday for his arraignment.

