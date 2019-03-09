Mother critically injured and her infant child taken to Primary Children’s Hospital after crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A woman was flown to an area hospital in extremely critical condition and her infant child was also taken to a hospital after a crash in Draper Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the area of 1752 East Traverse Ridge Lane, according to Sgt. Todd Crane with the Draper Police Department.

Sgt. Crane says the woman was the most seriously injured, and the infant was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be fine.

A man driving the other car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

So far, no word on what caused the crash.

An accident reconstruction team is on scene to determine what happened.