Man fatally struck by two vehicles in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by two vehicles in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Police spokesman Gary Keller said it happened in front of a Maverik convenience store near 3300 S and West Temple.

The victim was not using a crosswalk when he was struck, Keller said.

Both drivers are on the scene and cooperating with police. Neither driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Police have closed off 3300 S between West Temple and the TRAX train line east of Washington St. as they investigate the incident. The road is expected to reopen shortly before 9 a.m.

The victim’s name has not been released.

