Fire & Ice Podcast: The Year of the Avalanche

While avalanches are a part of life in the Rocky Mountains every winter, the winter of 2018-2019 has seen an unusual number of catastrophic slides, and many fatalities.

Avalanches, including those triggered as part of planned mitigation, have unexpected shut down highways and interstates for hours, and others have been caught on camera and gone viral across the country. In this episode of Fire & Ice, we answer the question: what does this all mean for people living around the snow and spending their free time on the slopes?

Subscribe to the Fire & Ice Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Link | RSS

About Fire & Ice: America’s West is under assault – from Mother Nature. The number of large, destructive wildfires continues to climb. Unusual weather patterns are arising for the first time in decades. Shorter winters, shrinking snow pack and human water demand are leading to historically low reservoir levels. Weather anomalies are becoming the norm. The reasons why the climate is changing is an ongoing debate. In this ‘Fire and Ice’ podcast, however, journalists across four western states go beyond the partisan politics and explore the real-time impacts of these changing weather patterns: a ‘Game of Thrones’ involving human activity and forces of nature.