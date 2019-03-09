3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: An Introduction

FOX 13 News proudly presents “3 Questions with Bob Evans” in podcast form. Each week, news anchor Bob Evans delivers a new interview featuring a celebrity, dignitary or luminary who calls Utah home.

You’ll hear from a wide variety of the politicians, athletes, musicians, philanthropists, broadcasters, religious leaders and others who have a distinct influence on the Beehive State.

In this introduction, Bob explains why the “3 Questions” podcast is more about “light” than “heat.”

Listen to “3 Questions with Bob Evans” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art 19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

Watch the broadcast version of “3 Questions with Bob Evans” here.

Watch the full-length interviews on YouTube.

View Bob Evans’ bio here.