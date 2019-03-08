UHP investigates more than 140 crashes and slide-offs Friday

Posted 9:31 pm, March 8, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigated roughly 146 crashes and slide-offs Friday as winter weather created slick conditions on Utah roads.

“A lot of undetected weather came through and caught people off guard,” said Garrett Wilson, UHP. “[Drivers were] going too fast for the rainy and snowy conditions out here.”

UHP urges drivers to make sure their tires have sufficient tread, leave extra following distance and slow down on wet, slick and icy roads.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.