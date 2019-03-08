× UHP investigates more than 140 crashes and slide-offs Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigated roughly 146 crashes and slide-offs Friday as winter weather created slick conditions on Utah roads.

“A lot of undetected weather came through and caught people off guard,” said Garrett Wilson, UHP. “[Drivers were] going too fast for the rainy and snowy conditions out here.”

UHP urges drivers to make sure their tires have sufficient tread, leave extra following distance and slow down on wet, slick and icy roads.