Lanes closed at 3300 South and 2450 East in Millcreek after man crashes into power pole

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after police said he crashed into a power pole Friday morning, and a downed line is affecting traffic on 3300 South.

According to Det. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. in the area of 2450 East and 3300 South.

Hansen said the driver was suffering some kind of mental distress when he crashed into the pole, causing a live power line to come down. The driver fled the scene but was located nearby.

Police have not arrested the man at this point and Hansen said they are taking him to get medical help. The man suffered minor injuries in the crash and no one else was hurt.

Power has been turned off so the line is no longer live, but crews are still on scene as of about 6:45 a.m. making repairs and traffic on 3300 South is reduced to one lane in each direction as a result. The car is being towed.

Rocky Mountain Power’s website states 161 people are without power in that area as a result of a vehicle accident. The website lists an estimated restoration time of 1 p.m.

It is not clear how long the impact to traffic will persist.