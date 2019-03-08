Tantalize your tastebuds at Heber Valley Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that there are more than 30 non-chain restaurants in the Heber Valley?

Heber Valley Restaurant Week gives you a chance to get out and sample them with great lunch and dinner specials. The week runs March 25 - 31, 2019.

Budah got a chance to visit three of the restaurants for us.

He had appetizers at Main Street Social which sits at 98 South Main Street in Heber City.

Then Budah moved to the main course at The Old Goat Eatery at 650 West 100 South in Heber City.



Dessert was served at Spin Cafe at 220 North Main Street in Heber City.



You can find more information about Heber Valley Restaurant Week at: gohebervalley.com/HV_Dine_About.