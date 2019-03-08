Storm arriving in Utah expected to bring snow to much of the state through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The coldest storm of the week is arriving in Utah Friday and is expected to deliver snow to many areas through Saturday.

Widespread precipitation is expected Friday, with heavy snowfall in the mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of the state.

Snow is already falling in some areas, and a crash in Provo Canyon Friday morning appears to have occurred amid those winter conditions.

Valley areas should see rain Friday morning, but that may change to a rain-snow mix by the afternoon. Accumulations, if any, will be small on the valley floors Friday during the day, but a few inches are possible on the benches.

Some valleys may see overnight accumulations of a few inches.

Temperatures are expected to be significantly colder Saturday in the wake of the storm.

Some northern mountains could see 8 to 18 inches, while the central mountains can expect 4 to 10 inches.

Northern valleys could see between 1 and 6 inches, while southwest Wyoming can expect 1-3.

Two inches are in the forecast for Castle Country and 1 inch for both the Uinta Basin and southwest valleys.

