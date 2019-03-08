Fire & Ice Podcast: Wildfires, Snow Pack and the Changing West

America’s West is under assault – from Mother Nature.

The number of large, destructive wildfires continues to climb. Unusual weather patterns are arising for the first time in decades. Shorter winters, shrinking snow pack and human water demand are leading to historically low reservoir levels. Weather anomalies are becoming the norm.

The reasons why the climate is changing is an ongoing debate. In this ‘Fire and Ice’ podcast, however, journalists across four western states go beyond the partisan politics and explore the real-time impacts of these changing weather patterns: a ‘Game of Thrones’ involving human activity and forces of nature.

Subscribe to the Fire & Ice Podcast Series: iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Link | RSS