Looking for a hypoallergenic, non-shedding dog? Meet Toby!

Posted 1:52 pm, March 8, 2019, by

Toby is a sweetheart Shih Tzu boy.

He's about six or seven years old and is a little big for his breed (18-20 pounds).

If you are looking for a pet that doesn't shed and is hypoallergenic -- Toby's your guy!

And, he's good with other dogs and cats and is doggie door trained and is loving and playful.

Toby is in good health, he recently had blood work done for his neuter, but he is on allergy medication for skin allergies.

He's been groomed and is current on all vaccinations and he's chipped!

Toby's adoption fee is $200.

If you're interested in learning more, visit: hearts4paws.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.