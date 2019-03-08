Gathering Areas are one of the hottest landscape trends for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all look for ways to enjoy our yards more while spending less time on care and maintenance. No doubt, that desire is fueling one of the hottest trends for 2019: gathering areas. Cynthia Bee returns to the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show with great ideas on how to do gathering areas.

She'll be on the Garden Design Stage Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m.

But first, Cynthia stopped by The PLACE with a sneak peek at what gathering areas are all about.

Gathering areas are the social spaces in the landscape, or sometimes the anti-social one! Whether it's a large seating area or a tucked-away hammock, gathering areas make landscapes more enjoyable.

Cynthia suggests following the Three Patio System, that means have at least three dedicated gathering areas:

A primary patio. This should be by the back door and should be large enough to provide seating for the whole family and plenty of room for outdoor grilling. Secondary seating option. This should be located elsewhere in the landscape. Check those back corners or neglected side yards and think about how they could be transformed with the addition of a fire pit, swing or hammock. Front yard seating area. These will dramatically increase curb appeal! We may not have a fabulous front porch, but we can create a beautiful seating area to provide a benefit effect.

While the main benefits of gathering areas are obvious, what's less obvious is they reduce yard work too! And, they can be designed to fit any budget. Whether it's pavers and fancy furniture or a simple gravel area with chairs and a fire pit, there's a solution for everyone.

You'll see fantastic layouts, features and all the best materials from Utah's top landscapers, designers and materials sources at the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show.

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2019 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Hero Day is Friday, March 8th. All Teachers, active Military personnel, Veterans, Fire, Police, and First responders receive a free admission with a valid ID.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.