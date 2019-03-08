Fire & Ice Podcast Episode 3: Seattle Snowmaggedon

For the first time in decades, Seattle experienced a snow storm that brought life in the Emerald City to a halt.

While drizzly rain is the norm, snow is not. In this episode, we explore the historic and unusual meteorological and climate patterns that led to Seattle’s Snowmaggedon.

About Fire & Ice: America’s West is under assault – from Mother Nature. The number of large, destructive wildfires continues to climb. Unusual weather patterns are arising for the first time in decades. Shorter winters, shrinking snow pack and human water demand are leading to historically low reservoir levels. Weather anomalies are becoming the norm. The reasons why the climate is changing is an ongoing debate. In this ‘Fire and Ice’ podcast, however, journalists across four western states go beyond the partisan politics and explore the real-time impacts of these changing weather patterns: a ‘Game of Thrones’ involving human activity and forces of nature.