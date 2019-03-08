Roads through Provo and American Fork canyons closed due to avalanche conditions

PROVO, Utah — An avalanche covered part of U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon Friday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the avalanche occurred near mile marker 12, about three miles southeast of Provo.

The avalanche covered the westbound lanes of the road, prompting Utah Highway Patrol officials to close U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon.

No one was caught in the avalanche.

Troopers also closed S.R. 92 through American Fork Canyon due to avalanche conditions.

