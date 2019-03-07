× Woman who was fatally run over by officer in Millcreek parking lot identified

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police have released the name of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally run over by an officer who was searching for her in a Millcreek parking lot Tuesday night.

Police said Cindreia Simone Europe had been reported lying in a Zions Bank parking lot near 3300 S and 2300 E shortly before midnight.

An officer who arrived to look for Europe inadvertently ran over her.

Det. Ken Hansen of UPD said Europe had been wearing dark clothing when she was struck and the officer did not see her until it was too late.

40.699857 -111.824479