The ‘7 pieces for 7 days’ system that gives you up to 15 different outfits while traveling

Want to look good and be prepared for any weather while you're on vacation, but you don't want to fill the car up with luggage? Or perhaps you want to avoid a checked baggage fee by bringing everything in your carry-on? Dani Slaugh, wardrobe stylist, shared the following tips for packing light, yet staying fashionable on vacay.

7 Pieces for 7 Days: The System

1. Find a source of inspiration-a pattern of colors in a print, stripe or plaid-to inspire the color scheme of your cluster.

2. Plan for five to eight easy pieces of clothing, at least three top and two bottom pieces.

3. Select pieces that are basic/classics; simple in style lines and shape.

4. Select pieces that go together; will work with at least three, four or more other pieces. Every piece in this group can be worn together.

5. Select pieces that are distinctly different from one another (no two pieces alike) for maximum versatility.

6. Select accessories to go with the clothes, beginning with essential basic accessories first. Comfortable shoes are a must on vacation.

7. Finally, throw in a swimsuit, PJs, underwear, essential grooming items, a couple of books, sunscreen and you're ready for piña coladas!

Find more of her tips at stylebydani.com.