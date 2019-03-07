Switching to daylight saving time disrupts children and teens, sleep scientists say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY —Losing an hour during the transition to daylight saving time is more than just an annoyance, says University of Utah sleep expert Kelly Glazer Baron.

Dr. Baron, an Associate professor in the Department of Family and Preventative Medicine says a lost hour of sleep impacts a child’s performance in school and a teenagers alertness on the road.

“Kids need even more sleep than adults,” said Baron.

The National Sleep Foundation says teenagers need a minimum of 8 hours of sleep per night, and 10 hours is preferable, especially for active students.

Younger children need even more shut-eye.

But while sleep scientists suggest getting rid of daylight saving, they know it won’t happen, so they suggest parents take steps to ease the blow.

“My recommendation is to not leave it until Monday morning, because everyone's going to have a harder time getting going. So if you start with gradual shifts of fifteen minutes at a time, that can help ease the transition,” said Baron.