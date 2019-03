× One dead, one injured in Tooele Co. crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on I-80 in Tooele County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 92.

One person in the vehicle died at the scene, and another was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.