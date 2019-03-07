Miso Chicken recipe by London Belle, a winner of Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

London Belle Supper Club was one of the restaurants featured in this year's Salt Lake Magazine's Annual Dining Awards. That's a guide for the best meals in Utah!

Editor Mary Brown Malouf joined us, along with Chef Matt Anderson with his recipe for Miso Chicken.

Miso Chicken

Yield: 2 portions

10 oz trimmed chicken thighs (cut into strips)

Marinade

1 Tbsp. red miso paste

½ cup fresh lime juice

½ cup soy sauce

1/8 cup Harissa sauce or sambal oelek

Accoutrements

6 oz blanched haricot verts (small green beans)

4 cups your favorite mashed potatoes

½ cup quick pickled peppers or sliced baby peppers

Cilantro or micro cilantro (as needed)

Soy gastrique or soy glaze (optional)

Harissa aioli or spicy aioli Harissa sauce or sambal oelek

Other ingredients

1 qt canola frying oil

Ap flour (as needed)

Salt and black pepper (as needed)

Good olive oil

Soy sauce

Let chicken marinate for at least 24 hours, in a medium stock pot. Heat oil to 360 degrees. Dredge chicken in salt and pepper seasoned flour, shake off access flour and fry until golden brown. Sauté blanched green beans in olive oil with salt and pepper until blistered and add a little soy sauce.

