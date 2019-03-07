Mexican Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 lbs. ground beef

1/2 small white onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, diced

1/2 serrano or jalapeno, diced (optional)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon ancho chile pepper

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

Vegetable or canola oil for cooking

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup prepared salsa

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, onions, garlic, serrano or jalapeno pepper, if using, cumin, ancho chile pepper, cilantro, eggs, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Form golf ball size meatballs.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add 1/4” oil in the pan. Once the oil is heated, cook the meatballs for about 12-14 minutes or until they are browned on all sides and cooked through. Cover a plate with paper towels. Place cooked meatballs on the plate.

In a medium serving bowl, combine the sour cream and salsa. Place meatballs on a serving platter. Immediately serve meatballs with sour cream and salsa dipping sauce.

Note: Depending on size of skillet, meatballs may have to be cooked in batches. Do not overcrowd the skillet when cooking.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council