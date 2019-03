Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah went to National Taekwondo Academy in West Jordan to check out what it's all about and how it adds to self-esteem and confidence.

Students at the academy showed off their skills in kicking the boards, sparring and form.

National Taekwondo Academy offers classes for kids, teens and adults.

If you'd like more information, they recommend stopping in their West Jordan location, 6762 South Airport Road.